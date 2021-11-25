Bee County Commissioners Court took another step towards putting funding into its border crisis concerns this past week.
At the most recent meeting of the court, a motion was unanimously approved that will submit a grant application for the Border Prosecution Unit Program, part of Operation Lonestar. The grant allows local district attorneys to hire an assistant prosecutor and/or investigator, with a primary responsibility of the hire to handle and coordinate prosecution of criminal activity related to the U.S.-Mexico border.
If accepted for the grant, funding for the hire would be available for 2022 and 2023.
“The Bee County Commissioners Court finds it in the best interest of the citizens of Bee County that the Region 2 Border Unit HB9 ... be operated,” the court’s resolution read in part.
Other motions made by the court during its Nov. 8 meeting included:
• Approval and acceptance of Kofile’s donation of commemorative shadowbox display for the Bee County Clerk’s historical record books.
• Approval of Janssen Texas State-Wide Opioid Settlement Agreement and Settlement Term Sheet.
• Approval of an Expo Request for pavilion and auditorium fee waivers from the AgriLife Extension Office for the Tri-County Hay Show held on Nov. 5 and the Tri-County Continuing Education Units Day to be held Dec. 16.
• Approval of an Expo Request for auditorium fee waiver from the First Baptist Church Parent Teacher Fellowship for an annual auction May 21, 2022.
• Approval of an Expo Request for meeting room fee waiver from the Texas Association of Counties for a roundtable event March 24, 2022.
• Approval of an Expo Request for pavilion fee waiver from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice McConnell Unit for a Christmas Meal Box registration on Nov. 16, and distribution on Dec. 21.
• Approval of safety and security lights at the intersection of Highway 59 and Old Houston Highway for the safety of school bus students.
