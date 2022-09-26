An amendment to the interlocal agreement between Bee County and the Bee Development Authority for the lift station was approved during the regular Commissioners Court meeting on Sept. 12. The amendment changes the scope by adding engineering and design costs identified in the preliminary engineering report and removing the construction of the list station.
Originally, the project proposed the construction of a sewer lift station at Chase Airfield. The amendments proposed by the county encompasses the design and engineering to develop a complete set of shovel ready plans for a sewer lift station at Chase Airfield.
This new agreement increases the American Rescue Plan funds commitment from $200,000 to $250,000
In other business, the Commissioners Court discussed the following:
• Approved a request to use courthouse grounds with electricity from Melissa Sanchez, Beeville Main Street director, for National NIght Out on Oct. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Approved and accepted the Texas Indigent Defense Commission Statement of Grant Award, fiscal year 2022 Improvement Grant for the Regional Public Defender Staff, Backlog Reduction Program grant. The amount awarded was $401,880.
• Approved and accepted the Texas Indigent Defense Commission Statement of Grant Award for fiscal year 2023 Sustainability Grant for the Regional Public Defender Program. The amount awarded was $1,240,263.
• Approved resolution authorizing county grant program year 2023 Texas Department of Agriculture Texans Feeding Texans: Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program for the Community Action Corporation of South Texas.
• Approved Bee County’s acknowledgement and acceptance of funds as a potential recipient of funding allocated to the Coastal Bend Council of Governments Regional Mitigation Program. Bee County is included as a potential recipient of funding in the amount of $4,701,600.
• Approved participating entity services agreement for the Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service contract between Bee County and Appris Insight LLC.
• Approved the first amendment to Grant Contract No. 2218345 State Case Registry Cooperative Agreement between the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Texas and Bee County.
• Approved a request for additional American Rescue Plan funds to complete the Bee Development Authority lift station.
• Approved a damage agreement between American Electric Power and Bee County for repairs to Ellis Road.
• Approved an iDocket Professional Services agreement for the District Clerk’s Office.
• Approved an order to adopt an investment policy.
• Approved depository custodial services agreement.
• Approved a depository collateral and security agreement.
• Awarded RFP 21/22-008 BCLEC Food Service to begin on Oct. 1.
• Approved and signed Pitney Bowes lease agreement for five years.
• Heard an update on ARP status and projects. To date, $3,666,823 has been allocated. $2,658,546 still remains to be budgeted. Planned projects include generators for Skidmore Water Supply Corporation, rebuild clarifiers and replace critical parts, EOC building design and bid for construction, replace sewer lift station and lines at the BDA, solar powered message boards, EOC radios, 20 ton AC unit for the expo center, three SUVs for the sheriff’s department, body scanner for the sheriff’s department, mobile radio upgrades, and revenue loss for COVID-19 projects.
