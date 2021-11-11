Bee County officials broached a new funding path for District Attorney Jose Aliseda’s office this past week, a chance to quell the stress the law office has felt in the wake of the undocumented immigration crisis.
At the latest meeting of Bee County Commissioners Court, the court approved application submittal of a Border Prosecution Unit HB9 Operation Lone Star grant, which would fund the employment of a new attorney for the DA’s office. The grant would award Aliseda’s office with $300,000 over a two-year period, leaving $150,000 each fiscal year for employment.
In Aliseda’s application, to be submitted to the Texas Office of the Governor - Homeland Security Grants Division, the DA explains the issues he has been having in the 156th Judicial District.
“Bee, Live Oak and McMullen counties are being utilized by the Mexican Cartel and Texas gangs to transport drugs and illegal aliens northward, while large amounts of money are going southward ... (many use these county roads) specifically because our small rural counties and towns have fewer law enforcement assets.”
Aliseda explained to the court that Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to arrest more undocumented immigrants for criminal trespassing has increased stress on his office. If given the Lone Star grant, a new attorney would be hired outright to help the DA’s office. The other option, Aliseda said, is promoting someone already in the office, then filling that person’s role through grant funding.
“The objective is to turn arrests into larger investigations, resulting in the prosecution of high-profile targets,” Aliseda wrote in his submittal draft.
Stating that many of his “real problems” come from Live Oak and McMullen counties, Aliseda has also asked those respective county officials to also allow the grant submittal.
