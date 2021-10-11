Bee County officially ordered an action in lockstep with state voting regulations this past week.
At the Sept. 27 meeting of the county’s commissioners court, a resolution was approved to adopt Hart InterCivic Verity Duo voting machines with access and duo scan technology to be used in all early voting and election day polling locations.
It is a change Bee County had to make, as all Texas counties are mandated to have voting machines with paper ballot backing by November 2022, via Senate Bill 598. The bill adds a “Paper Audit Trail Required” section to the Texas Election Code, establishing that voting systems must “use, create, or display a paper record that may be read by the voter; and is not capable of being connected to the internet or any other computer network or electronic device.”
The resolution will move to upgrade 41 voting machine units in the county, along with 16 handicap-accessible units, to allow for a verifiable paper trail in all Bee County elections. The cost of the upgrades, said at the meeting to be in the neighborhood of $242,000, has a potential reimbursement attached due to the county’s early entry into the SB 598 pilot program.
County Judge Trace Morrill, in detailing how the upgrades to the system works, explained that when an electronic vote is cast in a county election, both the voter and an elections administrator can view both the electronic ballot and paper trail copy. If there is an issue with the electronic ballot, not matching up with the paper copy, that mistake would be corrected before submitting the paper trail copy into a second voting scanner.
“I feel much more comfortable knowing that when you vote, that the voting system has this paper ballot component ... where we can actually print it out, have a piece of paper where we see, there’s a vote,” Morrill said.
Morrill’s assessment was shared by Jimmy Hunt, one of several public commenters discussing his concern over the voting machine resolution.
“I’ve been watching all of this,” Hunt, a Tynan resident, said. “The human mind when you go to vote, you push the button ... you don’t know if it really did what you want to do. If we can satisfy our minds, then we let our guard down. If we get a paper printed out saying that we voted for (who we voted for), we did that thing, we’re fine with it.”
Hunt was preceded in comment by Austin Brown, who had previously put in open records requests for prior election records with the county. He said that the county had given back several records, but not all of them. Still, he was appreciative of what has been received thus far.
“I sincerely thank you this morning for your diligence in delivering a good-faith effort to fulfill the request.”
Brown’s request was also broached independently by Laura Pressley, Ph.D., founder of the True Texas Elections organization. Pressley commented that she found several mistakes with election protocol paging through given files, including a lack of precinct-based data for the November 2020 elections.
“We wanted you to see this ... I want you really to consider and ask some questions about this before you proceed with this vote.”
Weighing Pressley’s sentiment, the court decided to unanimously approve the resolution, pointing to the new state requirement to have machines with paper trails.
“The security of our voting in this nation comes down to individuals ... who we have to place trust in to make decisions, make difficult decisions to lead us through that process and to be our watchdogs,” Morrill said.
The judge also commended the public speakers for their contributions, even if the opinion was dissenting.
“We’re glad you’re here, keep coming back.”
A prior topic
Prior to the Sept. 27 vote, discussion about changes to the county’s voting system was a topic of conversation at the Sept. 13 meeting of the commissioners.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt, who served as the figurehead at the meeting in the stead of Morrill, made it clear then that the county would enter the pilot program and would be able to have costs reimbursed by the state due to early admission.
“We’re trying to get ahead of the game ... so that the expense we incur will not come out of yours and my pocket ... if you don’t get in early, you don’t get reimbursed,” he said.
Later in the meeting, he also called for an end to harassment of county officials, specifically those in the elections administration office, over voting regulations.
“Elections are structured and regulated under the constant direction and oversight of the Texas secretary of state .... the decisions of our election administrators strictly follow the Texas secretary of state rules and guidelines. This court will not tolerate berating of our elections administrator. If you have comment or complaint, contact a member of commissioners court,” DeWitt said.
