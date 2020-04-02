COVID-19 drive-thru testing opens in Beeville

Bee County will begin drive-thru testing for COVID-19 today at the Expo Center.
Only those with a doctor’s prescription are being tested.
Those without a doctor can call the county at 361-492-5981 for information on being tested — if they have the symptoms of the coronavirus.
This testing is not available to people just driving up to the facility without a prescription from a doctor or the county.
This is a private testing facility thanks to the efforts of Bee County, the city of Beeville, Coastal Bend College, Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville, Clinical Pathology Laboratories, JJP Family Practice, JJP Associates, the sheriff’s office, Beeville Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas Department of State Health Services.