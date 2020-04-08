COVID-19 drive-thru testing opens

BEEVILLE – Testing has begun of residents here for COVID-19 at the Bee County Expo Center.
Only those with a doctor’s prescription are being tested.
Those without a doctor can call the county at 361-492-5981 for information on being tested — if they have the symptoms of the coronavirus.
This testing is not available to people just driving up to the facility without a prescription from a doctor or the county.
“The health and safety of our community is our greatest concern,” said Trace Morrill, county judge. “And it is our distinct hope that this facility will not only take pressure off of our local clinics, doctors offices and the hospital with respect to conducting COVID-19 tests and those associated risks, but then it will also provide a mechanism for our community members who may not have an existing relationship with a doctor or a clinician to obtain valuable COVID-19 information and testing.
“Bee County, like many other rural counties in our nation, faces unique challenges with respect to rapidly spreading contagions such as COVID-19.”
The rural nature of the city and county means a lower population density which could help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“But on the other hand, that same low density and distance from urban areas poses great risks should COVID-19 spread into our region,” Morrill said. “We’re blessed with top notch doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals here. And they’re working tirelessly, not only for their patients, but for the good of the entire community.
“There is simply no way to understate the importance of the role they play in times like this.”
The coalition which brought this testing to Beeville is comprised of staff from Bee County, the city of Beeville, Coastal Bend College, Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville, Clinical Pathology Laboratories, JJP Family Practice, JJP Associates, the sheriff’s office, Beeville Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“It is a collaboration between medical professionals, private companies and city and county staff whose singular purpose was to devise, set up and operate this testing facility and a call in help line,” Morrill said. “Additionally, I want to mention that we’ve had the support, cooperation and insight from all our local health clinics, our local doctors and medical providers in many other selfless volunteers and community stakeholders.”
Mayor Francisco Dominguez Jr. offered his appreciation to for this group coming together to help the city and the county.
“As you may be aware in the media, the test kits are scarce and not readily available. Our Bee County COVID-19 coalition was able to come together to find the resources for the benefit of our community. This is a true testament to the dedication and concern of our healthcare professionals, partners and leaders of our community.”
Mike Willow, the emergency management coordinator for both city and county, said that those being tested, those with the required prescription and prescreening, will enter the Expo grounds from Farm-to-Market Road 351 and proceed stopping at several checkpoints along the way.
Details about the process will be provided to those with prescriptions prior to their arrival.
“If you have symptoms, and you feel you need to test, please call your healthcare provider,” Willow said. “They will conduct the screening process over the phone with you.
“If they feel you need to be tested, they will submit the order to the command center, and at that time, command staff will contact you and set up an appointment.
“If you do not have a physician, call the command center at 361-492-5981. Staff will ask a series of questions. And if the medical staff which is assigned to the command center, feel you need to test they will instruct you on what needs to happen next.”
When asked if this testing could mean residents seeing its first positive for coronavirus, Genifer Rucker, president of Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville said, “I think every county in the United States is at risk.
“If the patient is acutely ill, the hospital is prepared to deal with that.
“That is what we do.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.