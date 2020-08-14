BEEVILLE – According to the Bee County Judge’s Office, there were 669 confirmed community cases of COVID-19 among county residents, with 24 additional cases being reported Aug. 12. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 771 active cases, 494 recovered cases and a total of 1,303 cases among residents and Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates since tracking began. Thirteen cases have resulted in a fatality.
As of 4 p.m. Aug. 13, there were 14 patients hospitalized in Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville due to COVID-19, with 11 of them being Bee County residents. Two patients are TDCJ inmates and two patients are on ventilators.
