CORPUS CHRISTI – CHRISTUS Spohn Health System, in collaboration with the Coastal Bend Blood Center (CBBC), is asking individuals, who have recovered from COVID-19, to donate their plasma. Although there is no approved treatment for COVID-19, research indicates that plasma from these individuals may benefit patients currently combatting the virus.
Eligible donors must be:
• 14 days symptom free
• Previously received a positive COVID-19 test
• 17 years old or older
• More than 110 pounds.
“Blood donors help the Coastal Bend Blood Center meet the mission of saving lives by making transfusion possible. We are relying on recovered COVID-19 persons to donate convalescent plasma to save lives in our community during this pandemic,” said Corey Survant, President and CEO of the Coastal Bend Blood Center.
“Recovered COVID-19 plasma donors have an opportunity to give relief to individuals who are now where they once were,” explained Osbert Blow, MD, PhD, FACS, President and Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. “Our ministry utilizes the donated plasma in convalescent plasma therapy to treat patients who are actively combatting the coronavirus. This treatment uses antibodies from the donor to fight the virus.”
In support of this initiative, CHRISTUS Spohn Foundation Board Member and owner of L&F Distributors, Tony LaMantia, has made a generous donation to the cause that will allow $50 gift cards to be distributed as an incentive to those eligible to donate plasma.
“As we try to navigate through COVID-19, a lot of us are searching for a way to help get our community through this,” said LaMantia. “While we don’t yet have an approved treatment, those who have previously tested positive have an opportunity to assist doctors by donating their plasma. This could help those still battling COVID-19 heal and in return reduce the number of patients in hospitals. I can’t thank the Costal Bend Blood Center enough for spearheading this program and as a local business we are proud to support such a wonderful cause.”
LaMantia joins Nueces County who earlier this month donated funds to CBBC to incentivize donors.
To schedule an appointment, visit the CBBC website at coastalbendbloodcenter.org or call 361-737-0419.