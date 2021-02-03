As the COVID-19 pandemic inches closer to the one-year mark, Bee County officials are hopeful that the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine will turn the disease into a distant memory.
Mike Willow of Bee County Emergency Management, who has been charged with spearheading the county’s COVID-19 response, said that Beeville-based locations that have been administering the vaccine include H-E-B, Walgreens, South Texas Family Planning and Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville.
The hospital confirmed on Jan. 20 that the state named it a vaccination hub, in an effort to make the coronavirus vaccine more accessible to residents of Bee County and the surrounding area. The medication will be administered on the hospital grounds via a drive-through process on an appointment basis.
“The facility received more than 1,900 Pfizer vaccines to distribute to those who meet the criteria for Phase 1A or Phase 1B,” said hospital spokeswoman Nikela Pradier. “So far, more than 1,300 of those doses have been administered.”
Social media comments saying the process was “easy and quick” and “very well organized” were common to see.
The hospital expects to receive another shipment of vaccines, their press release stated, and is awaiting word from the state of Texas on the timing and quantity of that allocation.
They are also currently working to create a process that will allow people to search for and schedule appointments online. A new 24/7 call center will be established that the public can call for information or to schedule an appointment at a vaccination hub site in their communities.
To ensure the distribution process does not overwhelm both community members and hospitals, hospital staff is urging the community to refrain from entering the hospital drive-through clinic without having reserved an appointment prior to arrival.
More information about Christus COVID-19 vaccine hubs is available online at by visiting https://vaccinate.christushealth.org.
Willow said the Alice-based Community Action Corporation of South Texas also was planning to administer 975 vaccine doses in Bee County Friday to those who qualify under Phases 1A and 1B.
The Bee County COVID-19 coalition is in the final stages of being designated as a vaccine hub, allowing citizens to receive dosages from the volunteer organization at no cost.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services website, those in Phase 1A include those in various health care related occupations, funeral workers, medical examiners and school nurses.
Phase 1B includes anyone over age 65, those older than 16 who are pregnant or diagnosed with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness including cancer, kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart conditions, organ transplant, obesity, Sickle Cell disease and Type 2 diabetes. More information is available at dshs.texas.gov.
Willow said that those receiving the vaccine in Bee County are not just local residents.
“It’s not just for Bee County,” he said. “It’s against the law to say that. People can come from anywhere.”
Thus far, Willow believes the process of administering the doses has gone off with little complication.
“A lot of people are calling and saying how well run it is, how smooth,” he said.
Willow himself already received the vaccine in December and said he experienced almost no side effects.
“I just had a little soreness in my arm,” he said. “You don’t feel the shot, but there’s a little soreness on the second day.”
Willow reminds residents that they can continue to receive information about the coronavirus from the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 361-492-5981.
