Valerie Haws wants to help you create something special.
Haws is the owner and sole instructor at Crafty Classes in Beeville.
“I got all my natural painting and crafting talents from my mother,” she said. “I don’t have any formal training, but I love helping people express themselves.”
The studio, located at 304 East Bowie, is full from floor to ceiling with painted canvasses from previous classes as well as other craft projects and paint. Lots of paint.
Haws offers guided group classes for crafting and painting and also enjoys hosting private parties for family and friends with a custom piece.
“I encourage them to bring their favorite beverages and snacks and have a good time,” she said. “Some classes have their end-of-year parties here. Some businesses will reserve a night for all their employees. I’ve even had ladies from Houston come in to visit and take a class.”
Classes often begin with a blank canvas, or light drawing for reference, and all supplies including paints and brushes.
“I have all the primary colors and teach my students how to mix and make new colors,” said Haws. “I tell them, ‘everyone’s is the same, just different’ because no two maroons will be the same. Some will be darker or lighter depending how people mix their colors.
And that’s what makes each piece unique.”
Haws also offers crafts including door hangers, photo transfers and other multimedia type projects.
After being forced to shut down last year during COVID, Haws decided to begin offering kits to the public.
“I still wanted to offer them a chance to paint,” she said. “I thought I might get a few orders. But no, I had to cut it off at 100!”
Haws said she was shocked but happy to receive so many order and has been offering kits ever since.
“I’m hoping to get the studio up and running within the next few months,” she said. “But until then, I’m going to keep offering the kits. I think it’s a good alternative because people are still hesitant to be around big groups of people.”
The kit, which comes in two options for adults and children, includes all supplies need. Haws said step-by-step instructions are provided but that she posts a video on the studio’s Facebook page.
“I want the students to feel like they’re still in the classroom with me,” she said. “The video also gives them the option to pause or rewind if they miss a part. They really like it, and it’s a way for them to do things as a family.”
After ordering, customers can pick up the kits at the studio or have them shipped directly to their homes.
Haws also offers a third option which includes a supply list so customers may purchase or use their own supplies and transfer the photos themselves.
“I’ve offered summer camps in the past for kids,” she said. “Each day we did something different, and they had a lot of fun being creative and making gifts for their families.”
For more information visit the Facebook page or craftyclasses.net.
