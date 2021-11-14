For A.C. Jones High School students, creating whatever you want is as simple as powering on a computer.
The school’s Career and Technical Education program allows students to use computer technology and their imaginations for audio and video projects. A.C. Jones’ creators are under the CTE Design and Multimedia Arts wing, led by Anna Marina Garza.
Garza has been teaching multimedia courses for six years now. She was picked for the spot due to her educational history in computers.
“I love art and design,” the instructor stated. “Me and my husband own a plumbing company, and I started designing his logos (and) business cards. I’m drawn to the art side of things.”
Drawing in A.C. Jones students are Garza’s variety of intriguing classes, including digital media, animation and A/V (audio/video). Students use Adobe software such as Premiere Pro to edit video recordings, translated into a final product (usually a “film trailer” at about 90 seconds of length).
Mathew Quintero recently created a “film trailer” using Premiere Pro for a Halloween-themed horror trailer project.
“This was a film fest for creating a horror film (trailer) ... you obviously (take) your shots, (then) you can merge them together,” he said.
Students don’t necessarily have to film themselves to create a project, having another option of using Adobe Animation and Photoshop to craft their own graphics. Elijah Flores used Animation and Photoshop to render human models, as well as a ghost for his Halloween story.
“(It) was something simple, a trailer,” Flores said of his work. “I decided to animate a ghost, he takes the sidewalk (away) from a trick-or-treating family and they fall in ... the father decides to take things into his own hands and get rid of the ghost.”
To make the family, and the Halloween ghost, Flores put in multiple days of work on Animation and Photoshop.
“I’ve been doing these (projects) for a long time ... the process (of creating graphics) is real easy, just stretching out a rectangle. The hardest part is animating characters on a curve ... without that clipping sidewalk. That’s something very hard to get right.”
Knowing the lingo of the business already, Flores is on the path to an Adobe Certified Associate honor in visual design. Several of Garza’s students have already received this certification, such as animation student Angelina Blanc.
While Blanc showed her newly-awarded certification, colleague Salma Manzano showcased her animated Halloween work of the Headless Horseman fable. The tale was completely hand-drawn using Wacom Intuos technology, allowing Manzano to draw her graphics on a pad that translates the work onto the computer.
While the animation experts have been crafting scary stories in the fall, audio and video students continue to work on the A.C. Jones newscast. The newscast, using a professional recording studio next door to design and multimedia classrooms, can be found on YouTube at KACJ News.
