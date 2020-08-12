PETTUS – Board members for Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers have fulfilled the dying wish of one of the organization’s officers.
Kathleen Korenek Paty passed away June 24 after battling a long illness. Her husband, Russell, said the dying wish of his wife of 50 years was that those who knew her make memorial donations to their local food bank instead of sending flowers to her funeral.
Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers, for which Kathleen served as vice president of the board, honored her request. On July 13, board President Judy Ranalli and board member Ann Showalter presented a $300 check to South Texas Helping Hands Ministries Inc. in Pettus. Mary Rodriguez, who serves as the assistant to Helping Hands’ Director Leo Oliver Jr., said the organization has been serving North Bee County – Pettus, Mineral, Pawnee, Normanna, Tuleta and Tulsita – since 1983.
