CTE pushes students toward success

Picking a future career path can be a tricky task for many adults, let alone school-aged youth.
At the Beeville Independent School District, navigating the waters of future careers goes through the district’s career and technical education (CTE) program. Headed by Jay Viertel, the district’s CTE program hosts a double-digit number of industry-certified courses at A.C. Jones High School, and has expanded from 10 instructors in 2016 to 28 in 2021.
At the most recent meeting of BISD’s board of trustees, Viertel updated the district on his program’s goals for the 2021-22 academic year. One of his highest priorities is the continual partnering with career technical student organizations (CTSOs), places where students can ply their trade on a competitive level.
“Say you’re in welding, it gives those kids a chance to perform in a contest with other kids in that thing that they’re learning,” Viertel said. “They go do things under pressure, they present things, they go into leadership positions ... that’s where the alignment (with CTSOs) comes from.”
Viertel also stated he is “always looking for input” from local stakeholders on current CTE courses. The current course list for BISD students is as follows:
• Accounting & financial services
• Animal science
• Construction management
• Cosmetology and personal care services
• Culinary arts
• Design and multimedia arts
• Digital communications
• Emergency services
• Entrepreneurship
• Healthcare therapeutics
• Law enforcement
• Teaching and training
• Welding
Viertel’s goals for the upcoming year continue with wanting to increase not only student participation, but student success in completing courses and taking industry-certified exams.
“We want people that finish, not just start one day (and stop) ... we want people to have as many completions as possible.”
In addition to the regular course load, Viertel has gone across the district to increase participation in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programming. The extra training goes from A.C. Jones all the way to the elementary level.
“We’re going to find ways to interest them in things that lead them to the pathway of science and math,” Viertel said, noting he won’t “strap kids into chairs” for youth lessons.
“We’re going to make it accessible to a lot of kids.”
Even if the students don’t take on a greater CTE course with the STEM training, Viertel said, the teaching still serves a greater purpose.
“Is every kid going to graduate and go to (Texas A&M) and be an engineer? No. But, they’ll have a great basis in all those things that will increase their ability to be successful.”
One of the ways Viertel is making STEM accessible is through a partnership with “Lego education,” where students can make robots and other useful devices using the colorful blocks.
“You’d be amazed at what (Legos are) doing for kids with science and technology. Their stuff is very popular ... the kids’ minds are wrapped around it.”
Viertel took the time in his update to thank the community for their continued support of the program, as well as the BISD trustees.
“We really appreciate you ... this board understands what our groups do, and likes that, and supports us.”
