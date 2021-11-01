Setting up the law and safety professionals of the future for success is a daily routine for Roland Rodriguez.
The instructor and former detective with the Beeville Police Department is now going on a decade of teaching the A.C. Jones High School CTE Law Enforcement program. With classes ranging from basic safety protocol to advanced courtroom knowledge, Rodriguez and fellow instructor Aaron Martin bring in around 300 enthusiastic students per school year.
“We enjoy doing our jobs,” Rodriguez said. “It’s fun. We’re blessed with awesome kids, we really are ... a lot of them want to be out there, want to do it, (and) are willing to learn. Maybe they aren’t going to go into law enforcement, law and public safety (as a career) ... but they get a lot out of it, they enjoy coming to these classes.”
Courses taught in the law enforcement program start at the beginner course, Principals of Law and Public Safety. From there, students move on to intermediate courses (Law Enforcement I and II) and eventually reach advanced classes.
This month, Rodriguez focused his beginner course on the proper actions required for a routine traffic stop. One class session focused on an introduction and greeting a police officer would go through on a stop, including tips on how to leave a finger imprint on a vehicle and how to hold “interview stance.”
This stance, keeping away from a driver’s window and keeping an officer’s free hand away from his or her firearm, is a way for Rodriguez to teach social courtesy.
“You don’t want anybody to take offense to (having your hand on a firearm). Some people can get easily offended. We explain to the kids that ... we’ve already pulled someone over. They could be late, they could be having a bad day. We don’t want to make their day worse. We want it to be a positive contact, and make them understand that we’re doing our jobs.”
As a former field training officer, Rodriguez had to transition his mindset on teaching the methodology of the job. When he gained the position at A.C. Jones, going through the requisite Texas Education Agency certification testing, he realized that he’s no longer dealing with adult recruits.
“Those officers, they have bills, they have a mortgage, they have families they have to feed. So they’re willing to learn ... they know they have to do it. Our students, which are amazing ... can be easily sidetracked. They’re kids ... they might be worried more about a basketball game, football game, or volleyball game that’s going on. They might be worried about an algebra test that’s going on ... that’s one mindset I had to get out of when I arrived here.”
Slowing down his approach to instructing, Rodriguez began to follow the “I Do, We Do, You Do” method. He begins by showing his students a trick of the trade, such as the traffic stop greeting. Then, Rodriguez does the stop along with a student volunteer. Finally, the students are left on their own, allowing for a peer-led practice session.
“Ultimately ... once they’ve been taught these skills, I can literally say ‘hey, we’re doing this today,’ then just sit back and watch ... it doesn’t always have to be teacher-led, and (lecture-based),” Rodriguez noted.
While the starter courses teach law enforcement practices, the advanced courses add on knowledge of the law system itself. The Court Systems and Practices class brings juniors and seniors into a mock trial environment for a project, giving them a “solid foundation” for future careers. Rodriguez himself is living proof of the positives extra law training can have, as shown through his stint as Beeville PD detective.
“I didn’t really want to (move to detective from patrol), I liked the streets ... (but) it was probably one of the best things that happened to me, because I saw how important paperwork is, once you get the case. If anything’s missing from it, the case can go south.”
With the law enforcement program going for 20 years strong, Rodriguez continues to pass along his vast knowledge base to a new generation. This year, like all others, the “new recruits” are appreciative of the detectives’ efforts.
“The kids love it, they enjoy it ... it’s really, really fun.”
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•