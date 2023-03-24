Beeville ISD’s Career & Technology Education program has grown immensely over the past seven years, and that growth is reflected in their strong performances at one of the premiere CTA showcase competitions, SkillsUSA.
Over 80 BISD CTE students competed at the SkillsUSA District contest on the weekend of February 24-25 and over 40 of them qualified for the state contest, which will be held at the end of March.
The state winners are as follows:
Culinary Arts
Culinary – 1st Maggie Seger*, 3rd Ryne Espinoza*
Commercial Baking – 1st Eldonette Chancellor*, 2nd Dasani Alvarado*
Restaurant Service – 1st Heidi Wood* and 4th Mariah Camacho*
Law Enforcement
Crime Scene Team – 2nd Zoe Rojas, Svanna Mendez, and Jasmine Nunley
Criminal Justice Individual – 3rd Yuri Luna
Felony Traffic Stops – 1st Jordan Gonzales and Elijah Smith*
Building Search Team – 1st Bianca Carrizales, Jerry Delgado, Robbie Rosas, and Vladimir Espinosa*
Multimedia Arts
Digital Illustration Job Exhibit – Blue Ribbon, Caleb McMullen*, Blue Ribbon, Kayli Best*, Blue Ribbon, Ashley Burris*, Blue Ribbon, Clifton Nichols*, and Blue Ribbon, Ava Parsons*
3D Animations Team – 1st Caleb McMullen and Mathew Quintero*
Digital Cinema Team – 1st Frank Salcido and TK Moore*
Video News Production Team – 1st Riley Jones, Theodore Ramirez, Kaileigh Miller, and Sarah Perez*
Pin Design – 2nd Kayli Best*
Job Exhibits Pin Design – Gabriella Molina*
T-shirt Design – 1st Keira Molina* and 2nd Aris Zamora*
Welding
Welding Fabrication Team – 1st Aaralyn Del Bosque, Corbyn Garza, Aerik Trevino* and 2nd Ransom McElwain, Beau Auzston, Nathanial Johnson
Welding – 1st Hannah Gutierrez*, 2nd Gus Rucker, and 3rd Dalton Larkin
Cosmetology
Barbering – 1st Derek Velez* and 2nd Angel Alba*
Cosmetology – 1st Arabella Gutierrez*, 2nd Destinee Gonzalez*, and 3rd Jewelisa Perez
Esthetics – 2nd Isabella Rodriguez and model Jessica Cisneros*
Nail Care – 1st Leighana Soliz and model Envee Beltran, 2nd Mireya Del Fierro and model Madison Johnson
Flat Nail Art – Blue Ribbon Grayson Longoria* and Blue-Ribbon Krystal Perez*
Braids – Blue Ribbon Madison Johnson*, Blue Ribbon Mariach Camacho, and Blue-Ribbon Alizen Moreno*
Up Style Fantasy – Superior Katherine Nicholson*
Men’s Trendy Design – Blue Ribbon Lela Hinojosa*
Cosmetology Quiz Bowl Team – 1st Alan Guerrero, Izabella Rojas, Serena Rodriguez, Jennifer Rodriguez, Savannah Skau, Layla Connors, and Vanessa Mendez*
(*Designates a State Qualifier)
The CTE Program’s Education students competed at the TAFE State Contest, March 2-4, with 14 students competing in 13 events. The district will be sending 8 students to the national level competition at the end of June. Here are the contest awards for TAFE:
Interactive Bulletin Boards (Elementary) – Gabriella Gonzalez & Mireya Del Fierro*
Interactive Bulletin Boards (Elementary) – Leighton Flores & Kalea Cantu
Teacher Created Materials (Elementary) – Gabriella Gonzalez*
Children’s Literature K-3 – Natalie Rodriguez & Tempist Rodriguez
Children’s Literature K-3 – Mikayla Lopez & Rhianna Ramon *
Children’s Literature PK-K – Leighton Flores
Job Interview – Melina Ramirez
Lesson Planning & Delivery (CTE) – Lila McFall
Creative Lecture (TED Talk) – Lila McFall
Creative Lecture (TED Talk) – Anthynea Sumigay*
Ethical Dilemma – Clara Roznovsky, Nathan Foitek, & Melina Ramirez*
Ethical Dilemma – Anthynea Sumigay & Kalea Cantu
Parliamentary Procedure Team – Clara Roznovsky, Lila McFall, Gabriella Gonzalez, Mireya Del Fierro, Natalie Rodriguez, Tempist Rodriguez, & Jozannah Suniga**
(*Designates a National Qualifier.) (**Designates a Gold Award.)