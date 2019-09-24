DA deals blow to drugs, violence

BEEVILLE – Five suspects have been charged with felony drug violations following an extensive investigation conducted by investigators with District Attorney José Aliseda’s office.
Investigators Bill Lazenby and John Landreth said they worked in conjunction with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office since early April to obtain enough evidence to charge five suspects.
Some of those arrested already have been indicted by the Bee County Grand Jury.
Landreth said all five suspects were charged with selling quantities of methamphetamine.
Aliseda, who prosecutes cases in both Bee and Live Oak counties, said he is stepping up efforts to stop drug dealers from operating in his district.
“I’ve asked my investigators to concentrate on the dealers and I’ve given them the money to do it,” the prosecutor said.
Those charged include:
•Martin Anthony Guerra, 27, on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.
The offense is a state jail felony. If convicted, Guerra could be sentenced to up to two years in a state jail facility and be ordered to pay a fine of as much as $10,000.
•Maxine Valenzuela, 33, on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, four to 200 grams.
That offense is a first degree felony and could result, upon conviction, in a prison sentence of up to 99 years or life in prison and a $10,000 fine.
•Marcos Morales, 48, on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, four to 200 grams.
That offense is a first degree felony.
•Adela Garcia Martinez, 49, on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, four to 200 grams. That also is a first degree felony.
•Donald Treviño on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
The investigators said Treviño is still at large and law enforcement agencies are looking for him.
Lazenby said anybody who has information on his whereabouts can contact the Bee County Sheriff’s Office at 362-3221.
The investigator said it might be better to contact Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers because if the information provided leads to an arrest the person providing the information could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Witnesses who contact Crime Stoppers never have to reveal their identities to collect a reward.
Landreth said the operation conducted by Aliseda’s office has succeeded in taking a kilo of methamphetamine off the streets of Bee and Live Oak counties.
“That’s a lot of dope,” Landreth said.
Lazenby said the investigations have resulted in taking about $40,000 worth of the drug off the street.
“We’ve been working numerous cases,” Lazenby said. The arrests listed are just the latest to be accomplished as a result of the investigations.
“Meth is a big problem,” Aliseda said. He reported that the Bee County Commissioners Court has provided him with the funds to hire another assistant.
Aliseda said he will ask that assistant to concentrate on certain crimes in the two counties.
“My intention is to focus on drug dealers and crimes against women and children,” he said.
