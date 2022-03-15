For many people who get involved in 4-H, the pursuit of these crafts becomes something of a passion. For Ellie Daughtry, it has been a way of life for the past decade.
Daughtry has been homeschooled since kindergarten. She recalls watching her brother doing 4-H work such as leadership activities and community service.
“It really got me interested in that because I wanted to do the same things and follow in his footsteps,” said Daughtry. “I wanted to help my community in whatever way I could.”
Becky Daughtry, Ellie’s mother, has been watching her daughter grow throughout the years. She’s especially proud of the way her presentations evolved as she became more outgoing.
Ellie notes that the person she was when she first started 4-H 10 years ago is completely different from the person who stands here today.
“I would not be talking to you like I am now. I was very nervous, I did not like getting up in front of people,” said Ellie. “... It really got me out of my shell. There’s a lot of things that I do now that I would not have been able to do before.”
Ellie remembers becoming an officer in her 4-H club when she first started out. Although she does not vividly recall exactly how old she was when she started, Ellie does know she was between 7 and 8. She also started out with educational presentations. Her first presentation was on communication.
Now 17, Ellie’s work in 4-H has gained the attention of sponsors. During her most recent chicken showing, Southern Security gave Ellie money to go toward future county and major projects.
On top of that, Ellie’s work allowed her team to win first in the nation with their educational presentation at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress in 2021.
“The money that I get from showing, I always put back into my projects,” said Ellie. “That’s what I’ve done for the past 10 years. This year, since I’m a senior, everything that I get and receive will go towards my college fund.”
Ellie’s interest in the agricultural side of 4-H is something that she wishes to pursue into her college career. She plans on going to the Southwest Texas Junior College to study wildlife management.
“That degree can go towards several different things,” said Daughtry. “One thing that I would really love to do is be hired by a ranch and manage their wildlife population for them.”
While her time with 4-H has been something that she is proud of, there have been difficulties in some areas that Ellie had to overcome. One such difficulty came from her participation in shooting sports.
“Through my shooting career, every couple years you step up and you start a new position,” said Daughtry. “... That’s always a challenge to learn the positions and start over. ... You have to re-learn everything. It’s always been a challenge to me but over time you overcome that and still get better.”
While Ellie has enjoyed many activities while part of 4-H, her favorite subject in 4-H is leadership.
“It has taught me the most about myself and helped me to do the most for my community. Community service and leadership can tie together in a lot of places because we do a lot as a group, but with leadership you might organize the group and help organize the community service activity. We’ve done so many things: replanting flower beds in downtown, helping out at different events. Leadership and community service tie together a lot and I think that’s what has been my favorite part of it.”
Ellie appreciates letting people know how the program gives back to the community and helps people.
Being homeschooled has been something that Ellie feels has helped with her 4-H projects.
“It gives me more time to be with my projects at home,” said Ellie.
Most importantly though, 4-H and her homeschool curriculum have helped her learn to discipline herself and find the motivation to do her schoolwork and 4-H work.
Now that she’s working through her senior year, she has her sights set on the state shooting sports match for 4-H.
