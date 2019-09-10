Davis appointed to soil, water conservation district board

BEEVILLE – Mirella Escamilla Davis of Pawnee was appointed to represent Subdivision 4 of the Bee Soil and Water Conservation District. Davis fills the unexpired term of Albert DeLeon who served on the board.
In addition to her agricultural enterprise, Davis is also a retired county clerk from Bee County.
“The Bee SWCD’s purpose is to make available to local landowners and operators technical, financial and educational resources to help them to better conserve the soil, water and related resources which they manage or own,” said Arturo Gaitan, chairman of the district.
The Bee SWCD, with headquarters in Beeville, is a political subdivision of state government and is divided into five subdivisions. Subdivision 4 is in the northwestern part of Bee County.
“We want to welcome Mirella Escamilla Davis as a member of our board of directors. As a member of our board she will be playing a significant role in helping our district to provide technical assistance to our district cooperators who wish to implement conservation programs on their land,” Gaitan said.