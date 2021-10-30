This year’s Coastal Bend Community Foundation’s Day of Giving is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9, when 56 South Texas nonprofit organizations have the opportunity to double the $21,800 offered to each by the CBCF.
The goal is to fight hunger, support children, improve health and reduce homelessness—right here in the Coastal Bend.
The Beeville Vineyard is one of the few Bee County nonprofits included in this year’s list of agencies from a seven-county service area, including Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio.
Only donations made through the site, www.coastalbenddayofgiving.org, count towards the match. This year gifts may be made early, beginning Monday, Nov. 1, and continuing through midnight, Nov. 9. For each nonprofit, donations up to $21,800 will be matched, offering each agency the opportunity to raise needed funds at very low cost.
In order to donate, you should go to the website, click on the “nonprofits” tab, search for your favorite nonprofit(s) and click “Donate Now.”
A small processing fee is charged by the site to cover credit card fees. As CBCF underwrites all operating costs of the event, 100% of the matching funds go directly to the nonprofits.
In November 2009, nine area foundations initiated the Coastal Bend Day of Giving to help the assisted nonprofits impacted by the downturn economy. Even more successful Days of Giving have been held every year since, raising over $14.5 million to help thousands of our neediest neighbors with much needed services.