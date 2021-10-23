The Coastal Bend Community Foundation has announced this year’s Day of Giving as Nov. 9.
The Coastal Bend Day of Giving brings the region together as one community, raising money and awareness for area nonprofits during the 24-hour online giving challenge.
Donations can be made online at coastalbenddayofgiving.org anytime between Nov. 1-8, but donations made on the actual day, Nov. 9, to the charities on the CBCF list will be doubled up to $21,800.
Several local organizations are on the CBCF’s list, including the Beeville Vineyard, for which the Day of Giving is their single largest fundraiser of the year and funds received from this day enables them to help needy people in the community all year. (Checks for the Vineyard must be made out to Coastal Bend Community Foundation, with a notation that it is for the Beeville Vineyard, and delivered to the Vineyard by Nov. 8.)
Other local non-profits on the list include:
• CASA of Bee, Live Oak & McMullen Counties (also serving San Patricio County)
• OATH Program
• HALO-Flight
• New Life Refuge Ministry
• The Purple Door
Visit www.coastalbenddayofgiving.org/nonprofits to see a complete list of nonprofits.