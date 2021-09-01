About 60 concerned Bee County residents filled the district courtroom on Thursday evening to voice their concerns about voting methods.
The Bee County commissioners listened to multiple speakers who were passionate about returning to paper ballots and hand counting. The speakers alleged that the electronic machines currently being used could be “hacked” and possibly lead to fraud.
Residents with opposite opinions also signed up to speak in favor of the machines stating that the process of hand counting is “extremely time consuming” and could be responsible for a percentage of human error as well.
Bee County Elections Administrator Laura Warnix was the first to speak and gave a lengthy explanation about the use of the electronic voting machines, which the county first began using in 2006.
Warnix said since she her appointment in 2017 there have not been any issues or complaints. She also reminded the visitors about the reasons the county moved away from precinct voting and that she has heard nothing but appreciation for the convenience.
Tony Cervantes, a sales representative with Hart InterCivic, an Austin-based company that provides the county with the Hart voting systems currently used, gave a live demonstration and presentation regarding the use and security of the systems.
Cervantes made a comment about how the machine could not be “hacked” because of their inability to connect to the internet, or wireless networks, voter rolls or registrations or personal data and that external cards, drives or other devices could not be inserted.
That comment was repeatedly referenced and criticized throughout the night by speakers who questioned how the technology could not be compromised when the county itself was recently “hacked” and shared experiences of identities and bank accounts being stolen as well as suspicious ads on their smartphones.
A speaker introduced only as “Ms. Hadley” said “If a man can build a machine- they can hack it too.”
A speaker introduced as “Mrs. Wicker” spoke about the recent revelations of “Pegasus” known as spyware unknowingly installed in smartphones.
Another speaker introduced as “Ms. Trial” read a letter she said she had submitted to the editor but was not printed, about her opposition to the machines and asked how recent findings of deceased people and other ineligible people were able to vote in the last election.
She was also one of a few who voiced their concerns about the influx of “illegal aliens” entering the country and being dispersed into different states, which they say excels the potential for voter fraud.
A speaker introduced as “Mr. Neal” spoke passionately about his distrust in the machines, often banging the podium with this hands repeatedly and loudly to make his point and rebutted a comment made by Warnix earlier about voters incorrectly marking paper ballots.
“And you know what if you don’t know how to mark this (holding up a paper ballot printed off the internet) then you shouldn’t be voting.” A few members in the audience chuckled while commissioners remained still.
“I want them to do things right. A lot of people say, ‘You’re just old school.’ I’m not old school,” he said. “I’m real school. So please, please, park these machines and give me my vote back. Please.”
A speaker introduced as “Mr. Ruiz,” who wore a face covering with a “Support Trump” logo and walked in with a large cardboard box said precinct voting goes back to biblical times when Joseph and Mary returned to Bethlehem and should be reinstated.
After raising points against the electronic way of voting, he proceeded to pull a poster from the box, which showed a photo of Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin and a quote “The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything,” attributed to him.
One of the final speakers to take the microphone was Dr. Laura Pressley of True Texas Elections who is known for her 2019 historic election integrity case, which made its way to the Texas Supreme Court.
Her presentation included what she claimed to be evidence of electronic voting corruption throughout Texas.
Her claims citing constitutional ballot numbering violations were supported by Attorney General Ken Paxton who submitted an Amicus Curiae Brief to the Texas Supreme Court regarding the issues.
“How can you claim a system does not have illegalities or is incapable of fraud if you can’t provide the evidence,” she asked. “How can you audit a machine that doesn’t produce audit logs or backup records and tapes? It matters who counts the votes. It matters if you can provide those backup records. It matters. These are commandments, not to steal, covet or lie. A system should not be allowed to do these things.”
Bee County Attorney Michael Knight said it was bold to claim a system could not be hacked and asked if the incoming American Rescue Plan funds could be used toward the methods the court decided on.
Judge Morrill ended the night stating that a lack of communication can sometimes create greater conflict, and that sharing feelings and opinions would lead to better results.
Morrill said the county has a less than 10% voter turnout rate for local government elections and it was concerning, but that he appreciated those that showed up and cared, regardless of the method they supported.
He said the court was presented with a great deal of paperwork and needed time to read and comprehend the information and it had been a long and informative night, coming to an end just before 9 p.m.
When the judge said he would entertain a motion considering the method of conducting elections in Bee County, the room fell completely silent and the meeting was adjourned.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•