Dedication rewarded for two at BISD

Two Beeville Independent School District stalwarts were recognized earlier this month.
BISD instructors Nidia Barerra and John Delgado were chosen by the district as October’s “Mighty Trojan Award” recipients. Presented by BISD Director of Federal and Special Programs Martina Villarreal, the two received an award along with several local gifts.
Rewards for the duo’s hard work included an expandable briefcase from Texas Champion Bank and Orlando Vasquez, a BISD tote bag from Leticia Munoz, a $25 K&E Seafood gift certificate from Art Gamez, a polo shirt courtesy of Total Graphics, a three-month membership subscription for Anytime Fitness from Darryl Martin, a “Service Above Self” key chain from the Beeville Rotary Club, a $20 gift certificate to Schulz & Wroten, a $12 car wash certificate from Alaniz & Perez Garage, a $10 gift certificate from Hattie & Hazel’s, a certificate for two “mega teas” from The Nutrition Spot, a $10 gift card from Sonic and a $15 gift card from Sammy’s Burgers and Brew.
The two were also given a $500 reward courtesy Blake Fulenwider Ford.
Villarreal began the presentation by stating that the Mighty Trojan demonstrates the qualities of integrity, leadership, innovation, a positive attitude, striving for achievement, setting high expectations for themselves and others, and having a growth mindset.
Barrera, an instructor at Fadden-McKeown-Chambliss Elementary, was nominated for the award due to students “gravitating” to her “calming presence” inside and outside the classroom.
“She is truly a leader ... her most positive qualities are reflected in her ability to build positive relationships with her students throughout campus,” Villarreal said.
Delgado, working as the mail delivery man for Beeville ISD, was described to have a “high level” of dedication, and that “he loves where he works.”
“(Delgado) is always willing to do what it takes for everyone in the district,” Villarreal said. “From delivering daily mail to campuses, to picking up our Chik-Fil-A sandwiches, I know our district can count on him to get the job done.”
