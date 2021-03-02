South Texas is the destination to which people from as far north as Canada flock to escape winter’s chill. But last week, there was no escaping a high-pressure system that sent temperatures plummeting well below freezing and crippled much of the state’s utility infrastructure.
Meteorologist Christina Barron of the Corpus Christi National Weather Service Forecast Office said, “It was a large, arctic blast that came all the way down to the Texas Coast,” which on Feb. 4 had the entire state under a winter storm warning.
Snowfall accumulations vary across Texas, but freezing rain was reported all the way to Corpus Christi, she said. And the mercury was way down on the thermometer for the first half of the week.
“A lot of records are being broken across the state of Texas,” Barron said. “Some were 100-year records.”
Locally, she said, from a point described as 5 miles northeast of Beeville, near the Texas A&M University research station on U.S. Highway 59, NWS has kept records since 1897, she said. Of the three-day period of Feb. 15-17, the lowest recorded temperature was 11 degrees Fahrenheit on Feb. 15, which was the fourth coldest ever recorded at that site. The record was 8 degrees in 1983.
The plummeting temperatures resulted in a surge in demand for electrical power, of which Texas did not have enough. As a result, the Electrical Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) – which operates 90 percent of the state’s electrical grid – urged conservation but then directed power companies to institute system-wide rotating outages. According to a Feb. 14 ERCOT press release, power also decreased because wind turbines froze and natural gas supplies to generation units became limited. Weather also damaged equipment that resulted in some homes and businesses losing power entirely.
At the peak of the weather event, AEP reported that 468,000 of its customers systemwide were without power. As of Feb. 19 at 9 a.m., the utility reported that approximately 21,500 still had no power. Less than a dozen of them were in Bee County.
The situation is similar for San Patricio Electric Cooperative, where only a few of the system’s more than 7,600 members were without power as of Feb. 19.
The situation was far different Feb. 17, when Bee County Judge Trace Morrill said 70 percent of the SPCE system was down. But being without power from the two transmission companies caused other problems.
“We may only have 3,500 homes in the county without power, but we don’t have water either because we don’t have power,” he said.
County offices were closed all week and the Beeville, Pettus and Skidmore-Tynan school districts were closed. The Pawnee Independent School District kept instruction going via remote learning, according to its website.
Coastal Bend College’s four campuses also were closed at various points throughout the week. The Beeville campus remained closed through the end of the week with officials considering moving to remote learning, if needed.
“However, we are not going to make this adjustment with many of our faculty, staff and students without electricity and/or internet services,” said CBC spokesman Bernard Saenz. “We will make whatever adjustments necessary to ensure all our students, including our dual credit students, have appropriate opportunities to resume their course work.”
The loss of electricity at the Beeville campus also resulted in a loss of services to the academic buildings and residence halls. CBC’s athletes had to be sent to the Kingsville campus where a shelter was established for them, he said.
“We have no heat, no plumbing,” Saenz said. “Our physical plant – HVAC – uses a water chiller. Obviously, this presents some challenges. Additionally, we experienced issues with some of the pipes. Our staff worked several long hours to restore and, hopefully, repair the pipes.
“We will not know if we were successful until we are completely operational. But we would like to say a thank you to the city manager and the county judge for providing information to help us make timely decisions. We know this is a trying time for them.”
Beeville City Manager John Benson could not be reached for comment prior to the Bee-Picayune’s press time. However, Morrill praised him and the city staff for their seemingly tireless efforts in the face of such a difficult situation. Because of the lack of electricity, the city’s water pumps shut down. With no water flowing through the mains, they froze.
“Beeville dried up, Morrill said. “They used generators to pump water back into the system. Things haven’t repressurized yet.
“Neither the hospital or the dialysis centers had sufficient water pressure.
“John and several city employees have literally been working around the clock to solve a problem for which there is no solution.”
According to a notice the city issued Feb. 19, Beeville remains under a boil water order until further notice. Power lost at the Morrill Water Treatment Plant and the raw water intake structure at Lake Corpus Christi has been restored, but demand still is outpacing the system’s capability.
Residents are being asked to conserve water and not to leave faucets dripping or running during periods when temperatures are above 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
But despite the severity of the conditions, Morrill praised Bee County for once again coming together to help one another when the chips were down. School districts offered food for residents who were in need and the First United Methodist Church served as a warming shelter for anyone needing to escape the cold.
“In the county, there was a great outpouring of community support,” he said.