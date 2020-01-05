Demolition underway of Union Producing building

BEEVILLE – Almost 90 years after it was erected as the local headquarters for the Union Producing Company, the United Building at the corner of South St. Mary’s and West Houston streets is set to be demolished.
Erik Stewart of the adjacent Blake Fulenwider Ford said, “We’re taking the building down to increase our lot size for display. It should amount to about a 35 percent increase.”
Asbestos abatement is ongoing, he said, and the actual demolition should begin, weather permitting, “the first part of” January.
“We’re excited for the growth in our company and the increase in appeal visually,” Stewart said. “More space will allow for more inventory and for more and better deals.”
Louise Hall is one of many local residents who worked in the United Building.
“I worked there one summer as a kid, as a receptionist, checking people in and out,” she said. “It was a wonderful thing for Bee County because it hired a lot of people.”
Hall said Union Producing erected the structure in 1930 in response to a regional oil boom after oil was discovered near Pettus the previous year. The company remained at the location until 1970, she said.
The United Building was ahead of its time.
“It was one of the first air-conditioned buildings – along with the Rialto Theatre – in Beeville,” Hall said.
