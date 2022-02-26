Waking up tired and remaining exhausted throughout the day is an issue that plagues more people than it should. One such reason for a potential increase in daytime sleepiness is obstructive sleep apnea.
However, a dental firm in Beeville has begun treating patients for obstructive sleep apnea and encourages those who are unsure to get tested for this phenomena.
Dr. Elizabeth Shelton at the Bee Center for Dentistry had much to say about the potential risks that come from obstructive sleep apnea.
Sleep apnea is a phenomena in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. The lack of oxygen during the sleep cycle can cause many issues, including sleep deprivation, loud snoring and an increased risk for stroke.
“We’ve been screening patients for sleep apnea for a couple years now,” said Shelton. “... These last couple years we’ve seen really good results treating sleep apnea patients and the difference it’s made in their lives.”
Shelton said that the form of sleep apnea they treat is obstructive sleep apnea, in which something in the patient’s physiology obstructs the airway during sleep.
“One of the things to getting a good night’s sleep is getting plenty of oxygen and breathing out all the carbon dioxide they can,” said Shelton.
Things that can cause sleep apnea include an enlarged tongue, a deep overbite, or a large uvula.
Shelton recalled the time that she treated her father. Shelton’s father was at an advanced age and his throat had a collapsible structure which caused him to lose sleep at night. After treatment, his sleep became much more restful.
Shelton has her patients use a mandibular advancement device.
“It’s just like an ortho retainer,” said Shelton. “You just put it in your mouth at night and it brings your jaw forward. When it brings your jaw forward it also brings your tongue forward and just opens up the airway.”
Shelton takes X-rays of her patients to help determine if they need this device.
Obstructive sleep apnea increases a number of risk factors if left untreated.
“If you’re not getting enough carbon dioxide out when you breathe out, that carbon dioxide can go to your brain and cause attention deficit disorders,” said Shelton. “It can cause dementia. It can cause all kinds of problems due to long term, chronic sleep apnea.
In terms of cost, the mandibular advancement tool costs $2,500 and requires a prescription from a sleep physician.
The Bee Center for Dentistry, located at 902 N. St. Mary’s St., is working with a company called sleeptest.com to provide her patients with at-home sleep tests. This test will show the severity of the sleep apnea.
If the sleep apnea is severe, the patient will be referred to a sleep physician to be fitted for a CPAP machine.
A CPAP machine delivers oxygenated air through a mask and tube through continuous positive airway pressure and is worn during sleep.
Shelton also has temporary mandibular advancement devices that cost $500 and do not require a prescription.
Depending on a patient’s insurance, Shelton said that some insurances will cover a portion of the costs, though it won’t cover the entire cost.
“Even Medicare will cover it, but not 100%,” said Shelton. “I just want to educate people about sleep apnea because so many people don’t even realize they have it. It’s not normal to snore. It’s not normal to wake up tired. If you’re having those kinds of issues, they can lead to bigger problems like stroke, high blood pressure, heart diseases, cardiac arrhythmias and sudden death. Even diabetes and obesity can be caused by not getting adequate sleep.”
