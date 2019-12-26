Deputies, Crime Stoppers seek information that could lead to arrest in Monday afternoon hit-and-run death

BEEVILLE – Investigators with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office and Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers are hoping for a reliable tip on who might have been responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 32-year-old man here Monday.
Deputies found the victim, identified as Jamie Flores, after they were dispatched to the Blueberry Hill subdivision west of the city just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 23.
Anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest in the case should contact Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206.
Witnesses who provide information to Crime Stoppers are never required to reveal their identities to collect a reward of up to $1,000.