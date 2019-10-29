Deputies nab two with meth during traffic stop

BEEVILLE — Two women were arrested on first degree felony charges Saturday evening, Oct. 19, when two deputies with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop just outside Skidmore.
John Landreth, an investigator for the office of Bee County District Attorney José Aliseda, said the women were identified as 37-year-old Katie Cartwright and 41-year-old Guadalupe Perez.
Landreth said the deputies had been working on information gathered during an investigation that had been launched earlier this year.
After making the traffic stop, the deputies, Guadalupe Muñoz and Rey Garcia, located a sizable amount of what they believed was methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Each of the vehicle’s occupants was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, from four to 200 grams.
If convicted of the charge, each suspect could be sentenced to from five to 99 years or life in prison and ordered to pay a fine of as much as $10,000.
Landreth said one suspect also was charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
That offense is a third degree felony, punishable by a prison term of from two to 10 years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine.
The investigator said Cartwright was driving the Lexus SUV on State Highway 359 going toward Mathis when the deputies stopped them at about 6 p.m. Saturday.
Perez was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.
Landreth said the arrests were part of an ongoing effort on the part of Aliseda’s office to rid the 156th Judicial District of dangerous drug dealers.
