Deputies recover stolen rifle during traffic stop

BEEVILLE – A traffic stop on state Highway 202, about a half mile east of U.S Highway 181 here, led to the discovery of a weapon stolen in a local burglary.
Investigator Ronnie Jones of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 19. The driver, 20-year-old Savannah Pueblo of Skidmore, gave the deputy consent to search the vehicle. Inside, he found an AR-15 rifle with a serial number matching one reported as stolen a week before in a burglary of a Beeville home.
Pueblo and her passenger, 21-year-old Desirae Leaseky of Skidmore, were arrested and charged with theft of a firearm. Pueblo also was charged with burglary of a habitation.
The two were transported to the Bee County Jail where records indicate both have since posted bond – Pueblo $6,000 and Leaseky $3,000 – and been released.
Jones said as many as five pistols also stolen during the burglary remain unaccounted for.
He urges anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip to Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206. Tips that lead to an arrest or to the recovery of stolen property are eligible for cash rewards.
