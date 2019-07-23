BEEVILLE – Two of three horses that had gotten loose from somewhere near U.S. Highway 181 about eight miles south of Beeville were struck and killed by vehicles early Tuesday, July 16.
Deputy Lt. Derek Franco said the incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. when motorists apparently came upon the horses.
Franco said a car hit one of the horses and killed it, and a trash truck hit the other.
One of the horses, a large, brown animal, was still lying dead on the east side of the divided highway later in the morning.
Franco said the third horse was not injured.
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were investigating the accident.
Franco said deputies also worked a bailout incident apparently involving illegal immigrants just before 8 a.m. Monday near the intersections of FM 623 and FM 883 near Pettus.
The incident happened when a deputy tried to stop a Chevrolet Tahoe, but the driver fled to a location where the occupants jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the countryside.
“We didn’t get anybody,” Franco said. “But we got a vehicle.”
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.