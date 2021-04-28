Some 21st century technology is being credited with helping to locate an elderly woman who wandered off.
Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 3:30 p.m. April 14, a health care provider reported that an 81-year-old woman appeared to have wandered off into the brush near her home. Shortly after that, Jones said the woman reported missing called 911, stating she had gone for a walk but gotten lost in the brush “and can only see trees and was very thirsty,” he said.
It was estimated that the woman had been gone for more than five hours, which was why responding deputies called for K-9 and drone assistance. Assistance began to pour in from all over North Bee County, with several on and off duty sheriff’s deputies, Precinct 2 Constable Mickie Ochoa and her deputies, firefighters from Normanna and Tuleta, officers from the Coastal Bend College and Beeville Independent School District police departments and personnel from Angel Care Ambulance all responding.
“Even with all this help, this was not an easy task,” Jones said. “(The woman’s) cell phone died before a cell phone ping could be done, and communication was lost with her.”
Everyone entered the brush to look for the woman, but they were getting no response. Sheriff’s Lt. Derek Franco deployed a sheriff’s office drone and within a few minutes, the woman was located in the brush about a half mile away from her residence, Jones said. A short time later, the woman – and her two faithful dogs who remained by her side – were located and taken into safety.
“She was taken to a nearby ambulance and given proper care,” he said.