Deputy, K-9 find $25K in Xanax at traffic stop

BEEVILLE – A city resident is free on bond pending consideration of his case by a grand jury following his recent arrest during a traffic stop.
According to Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assigned to Operation Border Star conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling north on U.S. 181 in front of Americana Arms May 23 at 4 p.m. The vehicle was driven by 20-year-old Jeremiah Martinez of Beeville.
Deputies reported that during the traffic stop, they became suspicious of Martinez’s activity, leading them to believe that he was involved in other criminal activity. Deputy Robert Meakins’ K-9 Pollet was utilized, and Pollet alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Deputies then searched the vehicle and found a small bag of marijuana and many bags containing more than 650 grams of Xanax pills. The Xanax pills have an estimated street value of $25,000, officials said.
More than $1,200 in currency also was found in Martinez’s possession.
Martinez was transported to the Bee County Jail where he was booked on charges of manufacture and delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 3 – a first-degree felony – and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. If convicted, he faces a term of 5 to 99 years, or life, in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Jones said that, as of May 26, Martinez posted a $20,000 surety bond and a $1,000 personal recognizance bond and was released.