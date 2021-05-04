Local Master Gardener Gwen DeWitt was recently installed as president of Texas Garden Clubs Inc. and will be overseeing the organization for the next two years.
“In honor of Past President Nita Harmon (1959-61), who was instrumental in achieving the building of our state headquarters, I have chosen to incorporate her theme,” said DeWitt. “Her vision of TGC Inc. was ‘To Preserve the Past, Serve the Present and Insure the Future.’ Her vision of our organization is just as appropriate today as then.”
The installation, which took place in San Antonio on April 7, is the culmination of many years of service to TCG by DeWitt, who is known throughout the area for her expertise on all things flora, as well as participating in community projects through the local garden club and educational opportunities TGC encourages an supports.
Amidst chants of her name – “Gwen, Gwen, Gwen, Gwen...” (ostensibly so the ladies present would remember) – DeWitt came to the front of the room to be introduced and receive a wheelbarrow filled with garden goods and soil, gifts by the new officers installed alongside her for the coming two years and representative of the qualities and characteristics it takes to keep the garden clubs running smoothly.
DeWitt said her main goal as president will be to work with clubs to encourage them to go forward and thrive, adding new members to their rolls.
She also plans to promote education through support of the National Garden Clubs Inc. schools and scholarships and encourage members to support NGC’s Plant America – Play Outdoors and SCR’s Penny Pine.
Pollinators will also be a priority of DeWitt’s tenure as president, and she plans to encourage members to plant for native bees and encourage their spread.
She closed the installation event by thanking everyone who had elected her and promising to do her best to serve well in the position.
“We face many challenges, but as an organization filled with talented members we can accomplish anything,” she said.
