The Beeville Art Association had a general meeting on Friday, Feb. 18, at the Beeville Country Club.
Gwen DeWitt, a member and master gardener, presented a program on gardening in general, with a focus on roses.
She spoke of the blessing of “working in the dirt” to enjoy the outdoors and find peace and calmness in nature.
Plants provide food, but much beauty as well. There are also many medicinal plants used to heal diseases and improve one’s health.
The rose, known as the “Queen of the Garden,” was grown as early as 1,200 B.C. by the Persians; the Ancient Greeks and Romans also had roses.
There were symbolic and ceremonial uses of roses throughout different times and cultures.
Roses have been depicted on many types of artwork, including paintings, stained glass and needlework.
There was a dutch treat lunch and a business meeting following the program.
Visitors are always welcome at the BAA’s monthly meetings.
Information submitted by Vikki Schorlemmer, Beeville Art Association