The Dennis Henneke Foundation (DHF) recently announced the names of the recipients of the 2022 Dennis Henneke Memorial Scholarship.
Seven area students received a combined total of $67,750.
Scholarship winners were Juluissa Elias of Victoria; Jacob Gonzalez of Corpus Christi; Felicity Guajardo of Taft; Rachel McMurray of Corpus Christi; Nicole Reyes of Corpus Christi; Alexis Saldana of Beeville and Camden Williams of Port Lavaca.
“We feel very fortunate to be able to award these scholarships given the uncertainty of today’s environment.
“We want to thank so many people who supported the foundation this year with our second annual skeet shoot as well as our sixth annual raffle.
“We are looking forward to our annual ‘Just One More’ Skeet Shoot and raffle in spring 2023,” said DHF President Gene Henneke.
DHF is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to honor the memory and continue the generous spirit of Dennis Henneke. Dennis was especially passionate for mentoring and helping others.
The DHF is setup to help people with challenging family circumstances or unusual hardship pursue their passion and achieve their goals through education.
For more information visit www.HelpingJustOneMore.org.
Information submitted by Gene Henneke, DHF president and chairman of the board