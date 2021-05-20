JoJo Gonzales has dreamed of hosting a CrossFit competition in Beeville for more than nine years.
On May 1, his gym hosted the inaugural “Dia de los Fuertes” (Day of the Strong) competition.
The doors of BTX CrossFit were open from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with non-stop movements of strength and cheers of encouragement.
The competition consisted of 42 teams of adult pairs and 16 kids, with hundreds of spectators and sponsors supporting the tenacious athletes.
“One of the fun parts about CrossFit is being able to tone down workouts so anyone and everyone can participate,” said Gonzales. “We had different divisions for all levels of competitors. It’s also a good way for people to see what they need to work on when it comes to a timed event.”
The competition included three divisions, beginning with “scaled”, then “intermediate” and finally “RX”, which was the most challenging.
The workouts ranged from synchronized pull-ups, an annihilating hill run, burpees, box jumpovers, squat cleans, jerks, snatches, walking handstands.
The heats used various equipment as well, including bikes and the Ski Erg.
One workout consisted of a partner using the Ski Erg machine for as many calories as possible within five minutes while the other held up a 45 pound weight plate with their arms locked over their head.
Athletes came to Beeville to compete from Houston, Corpus Christi, Boerne, Victoria, Austin and Rockport.
A particularly competitive mother and son drove in from Orange Grove for their fourth competition.
“I like to compete because it’s fun,” said Ashley Richardson. “That hill run was terrible, but so far everything has been going well, and I’m looking forward to see how the rest of the day goes.”
Her 11-year-old son, Zach Richardson, competed in the youth division but seemed confident as a youth national weightlifting competitor.
“This is my fourth CrossFit competition,” he said. “I’m not looking forward to the run at all, but I’m a competitive person, and I’m going to do my best because I want to be the best.”
Gonzales said he was more than happy with the way his first event ran but, by nature, was focused on things to improve upon for another possible event later this year and for sure next year.
“A lot went into planning and programming and making sure everything would be perfect on the big day,” he said. “The rain delayed some things for us, but the team of volunteers I had helped monitor athletes and keep transitions smooth and things moving along. I couldn’t have done it without them.
A lot of people complained about getting mud on their shoes during the run, but that’s about it.”
Krystal Martinez from CrossFit Boerne said she thought overall the competition good and said she felt the amazing community was much like family.
“I did struggle with the run; I’m not a runner,” she laughed. “But I liked the atmosphere and how supportive everyone has been. I’m impressed at how organized everything was. I hope they keep hosting events.”
Gonzales, who studied exercise sports science at Texas State University, said teaching people how to correctly execute movements and get them on track for a healthier lifestyle is his main goal.
“I’ve always wanted to help people,” he said. “I don’t call this work. I come here and watch people do crazy stuff and help them meet their goals.”
One competitor who wore a knee brace received an uproar of cheers as he came in from a run and began repetitively stepping over a tall box.
“It’s more for safety because I just had surgery on a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus,” said Cosme Vela, with a chuckle. “It was a little challenging to squat, but I didn’t let it hold me back. As soon as I saw that hill I told my partner Geno, ‘Yeah, we’ll take last on this heat’, then go beast mode the on the rest of them.”
Vela held his infant daughter in his arms while receiving a third place medal later in the day.
