Different approaches to same dilemmas

BEEVILLE – It’s long been thought that distance-learning would be the way of the future.
That future is now for every public school in the state of Texas.
How Bee County’s two smaller districts are handling that conversion are vastly different, which is a perfect microcosm of what is happening across the state with the closure of schools in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Down south, Skidmore-Tynan is embracing the wave of the future with its distance-learning initiative the district is calling “at-home instruction.”
The district is employing Google Classroom and Google Meet, as well as email communication to deliver lessons to its students across all grades.
“We’re primarily using Google Classroom as our platform to deliver instruction,” said Dr. Dustin Barton, the district’s superintendent.
“Many of our teachers were already using Google Classroom. Those who were not, we were able to provide on-site training.”
S-TISD began its at-home instruction initiative on March 23, about a week ahead of most districts.
And, Barton said, the district was able to put the plan in place in short order.
“We were able to do that in less than a week,” he said, adding that the administration met for the first time on March 16 about the plan before bringing the teaching staff into the fold on March 18.
“In less than three days, we were able to prepare lessons and then roll out our platform.”
While Classroom is the primary means of delivery, Meet has become a larger part of the program as well by allowing teachers to virtually meet with their students on a daily basis if needed.
“We are able to have it set up to where teachers ... can meet with their students every day,” said Barton.
It’s also a way to ensure that the students are taking at-home instruction seriously and doing their homework.
“We’re not taking traditional attendance,” Barton said, “but we are ensuring that the students are checking in and completing their work.”
Up north, Pettus is using what Superintendent Mike Homann is calling a “hybrid” plan for distance learning.
He said, to start, the district is using the “old school” method of paper packets of review material that covered what the students had been working on before the outbreak of the pandemic.
“We found that getting packets out for delivery of instruction was our best route.”
“We spent some time bringing in our teachers and preparing that instruction for the students, and then getting that out to our parents and kids,” he continued.
“We started very old school with the packets and the delivery of hard copies of information.”
The district is now focusing more on integrating technology into the process, which includes the use of Chromebooks, a type of laptop that uses an operating system developed by Google.
However, for Pettus, the old-school way isn’t going to go away, Homann said.
“It will be a hybrid combination,” he said. “Even some of our teachers who live in the remote areas do not have internet capability that allows them to be able to connect effectively.
“Some of our teachers don’t have the ability to do that, so we know some of our children don’t have the capability to do that.
“Though we would like to go fully that direction, we know that is not practical.”
For now, distance learning is the only way, at least until May 4.
Both Barton and Homann said they are both hopeful that in-class instruction could take place again this school year, but both said their districts are prepared to continue distance learning for as long as it is needed.
He’s hopeful, but not optimistic, Barton added.
“I can tell you that I’m not optimistic that we’re going to be able to come back.
“We are putting plans in place that, if we need to continue this method of at-home instruction, we can do it all the way through the end of the year.”
Kevin J. Keller is the sports editor at the Bee-Picayune and the Advance-Guard and can be reached at 343-5223, or at sports@MySouTex.com, or follow him on Twitter, @beegoliadsports.