BEEVILLE – J.D. Gutierrez has been painting less than a year but has already secured his first showing.
His are the works on display now at the Gramman House, at 801 E. Gramman St.
“I dropped my paintings of on Sunday,” Gutierrez said.
This is a hobby for Gutierrez, who works full-time as a contracted safety inspector for Boeing.
“I painted signs when I was in the Navy,” he said. “But I have been drawing since I was a kid.”
Gutierrez, born in Pettus but who moved to San Antonio with his mom at 14, joined the military while still in 11th grade.
“I went into the Navy to be a draftsman,” he said. “I wound up being an aircraft engine mechanic.
“My recruiter didn’t tell me the drafting school had been closed for three years.”
He would spend the next 13 years serving on bases including those in Beeville, Hawaii and Virginia.
“I got out because I had a motorcycle accident,” he said. “If I would not have had that accident, I would not have gotten out.”
The accident would leave his knee in bad shape.
“I hit a curb and stuck my leg out to support myself and messed up my knee,” he said. “I could not stand on my leg.
“Someone helped me stand the bike back up, and I drove to a friend’s house.”
He went back to the ship that next day where the flight surgeon took a look.
“I was on crutches for like four months,” he said.
In 2003, some 18 years later, he would undergo surgery to repair the deteriorating joint.
Once leaving the military in October 1985, Gutierrez would work as a civilian aircraft mechanic.
While he would continue to draw and paint during his military career, it would be after his discharge that he would take up his brush more frequently or “anytime I needed a few extra bucks,” he said.
His murals were once common around town.
“Only one remains,” he said. “It is catty-corner from city hall.
“Most of the other businesses have either closed, moved or they put up different signs.”
This show at the Gramman House will feature 12 of his works — a small sampling of his art.
“At the house, I have another 15 or 16 paintings,” he said.
Not one for self promotion, Gutierrez said his cousin, Sylvia Garcia-Smith, whose show at the house just closed, helped him secure the exhibit.
“If nobody ever saw my paintings, I would be OK with it,” he said.
He admits that his work doesn’t afford him much time to paint as he works 10-hour days in Del Rio.
His Beeville home is secluded which he takes advantage of during his downtime.
“I live out in the country, and nobody bothers me,” he said. “I am not a loner, but I am introverted.
“Painting helps me while the time away,” he said.
In a few weeks he will be heading to New Mexico and then back to work in San Antonio, all contract positions with Boeing.
This travel offers him the inspiration for his landscape paintings.
“When I am going to town, I am looking at the clouds,” he said.
Don’t look for Gutierrez to retire anytime soon or to put away his brush.
“I don’t know if I will ever retire,” he said. “They will have to take my inspector pad and flashlight from me in the grave.
“I love this job.”
