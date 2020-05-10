BEEVILLE – Just over a year ago, Coastal Bend Distilling Company opened its doors for the first time.
Last week, the crew at Beeville’s downtown distillery began preparations to ship out its three signature products for distribution for the first time.
“It will be available region wide at least, in liquor stores and the bars when they open,” said Kenneth Bethune, who owns and operates the distillery on North Madison Avenue.
Bethune formally signed a distribution deal with L&F Distributors early last month to bring Live Oak Vodka, Lucky Star Gin and Col. Fannin’s Whiskey to market.
“I know a lot of the bars in town want to carry it, and they get asked about it all the time,” Bethune said. “We’re excited about that prospect coming in the near future.”
Bethune has been working on the distribution deal for several months while the company worked to perfect its process, dealt with a change at the operations manager position, and shifted its production focus to make a line of hand sanitizer in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The process of getting through (the distribution deal) involved mostly, on our end ... making sure every product we put out is the same product and the quality is the same. We’ve had that for a long time.
“Then making sure we had the things in place to scale the production as needed. ... We need to be able to provide whatever they need on demand, so we had to take some time to get all that stuff right.
“Then it’s negotiations: What’s the price going to be, what are the terms of the deal? That was honestly the easiest part.”
Bethune said he is expecting to receive the first order from L&F in the coming weeks.
That first order, he said, is likely to end up in the hands of the local businesses in Beeville.
Giving credit
Bethune credits the popularity of the distillery’s products in the local market to the company’s marketing manager and entertainment manager.
Lindsay Horton has put eyes on the company’s products as the marketing manager.
“From the very beginning, we decided to invest in having a full-time marketing director,” Bethune said. “She does do marketing for all of our various entities, but a majority of her time is being spent on the distillery as we’re about to launch our products into the market.”
He also added that she shoots, produces and edits all of the videos that are found on the company’s various social media pages, as well as oversees the production of the company’s traditional advertising campaigns.
Robert Nollen Jr., the company’s entertainment manager, has also helped grow the company’s following, according to Bethune.
“I think that our tasting room is kind of our front-facing aspect of our business,” Bethune said. “Rob does a great job of creating products and an experience that people enjoy.
The visitors to Nollen’s tasting room, Bethune said, are going out to other local bars and asking for Coastal Bend Distilling products.
“When they’re going to other places, they’re asking for our cocktails that are our house-made, house-crafted products,” said Bethune. “He’s put together a really nice set up, so people can appreciate the quality of what we’re doing.”
Bethune said he’s hoping he can bank on the legwork done by Horton and Nollen.
“We’ve been really well received,” he said. “... So far, everybody has been really happy with what we have to offer, and I think they are starting to appreciate the value of what we’re doing here.
“I think we’ll do very well with sales locally.”
The products
Initially, the company’s line of Live Oak Vodka and Lucky Star Gin — which are both produced and bottled in Beeville — and Col. Fannin’s Whiskey — which is produced in Kentucky and then bottled here — will be the only products in distribution.
“The vodka and gin all go through our still. They’re proofed here and bottled here,” Bethune said.
“The whiskey comes in as a finished product,” he continued. “... It’s been so popular, that I think we’ll continue to market it out.
“It’s a five-year Kentucky whiskey; it’s a really good product. Even though we can’t claim to make it here — and we don’t, we’re very clear on our packaging that it is a Kentucky whiskey — it’s something good, and people like it, so we’re going to go ahead and put it out to market.”
Eventually, the plan is to add an in-house brand of rum and then whiskey.
“Now that we have Craig Olson on board, the timeline has moved up (on making rum and whiskey),” Bethune said. “He’s very comfortable with the fermentation, mashing. He’ll be much more capable of getting that done faster for us.”
Barreling forward
Olson, who took over as the distillery’s operations manager in late March, has already started work on those new products.
He has two small casks of rum aging, though he’s still in the beginning stages with the whiskey.
That process, Olson said, has several steps: developing the recipe, building the mash bill, milling the grains, mashing, fermentation, distilling and, finally, aging.
“You can’t expect the alcohol to work on your schedule. You have to work on the alcohol’s schedule,” Olson said.
Olson openly admits that he loves everything he’s doing in his new job at the distillery, but it’s abundantly clear that making whiskey is the most exciting aspect of it for him.
“People love whiskey. It’s something that gets people’s attention,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to make a whiskey. I really think it could bring value to the company and to the brand.
“I’ve always been interested in this stuff. It’s just a lot of fun. I enjoy it.”
