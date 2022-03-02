While the actual methods may vary, many people find that getting themselves wrapped up in an activity that they love can prove to be a Zen-like experience. For Tonya Hunter, that activity is pottery. Now Hunter wishes to share her passion with others through her business DNT Pottery.
Hunter is now offering March classes through DNT Pottery. Hunter is a self taught potter who has been doing pottery as a hobby for 20 years. She recalls when she first got interested in pottery as a hobby.
“I was at a home and garden show 20 years ago,” said Hunter. “There was a potter on the wheel and I was just fascinated with it. I had never seen anything like it. About a month later, I came home from working at Driscoll and my husband had bought me a wheel and a used kiln.”
At the time, Hunter said she thought the idea was crazy, as she had never touched clay before.
“He said he shopped at the home and garden show for two hours and I stayed for those two hours,” said Hunter. “He said he had never seen me so fascinated with anything.”
Hunter had taken a few classes in Rockport, as well as a few workshops. However, Hunter said most of her experience comes from her independent work and the repetition that comes with it.
“I would just do my own little thing, take classes here and there,” said Hunter. “When I retired, I retired because I had a back injury and I just couldn’t make the trip anymore. I retired early and then started getting into hand building. I transitioned from the wheel to hand building.”
Hunter was educated in healthcare as part of her career at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi and noted that she had no real education in pottery as a craft.
“I just love being able to create something unique that you’re not going to find in a Walmart,” said Hunter.
Hunter had searched for a community of potters in Beeville and the surrounding area. What Hunter found, however, was that there was not actually a real community to be found.
“There’s not a whole lot of us in Beeville,” said Hunter. “I know of two other potters and that’s all I know. I talked to my husband and told him I really need a place that I can work at our home. I got a little shop built on to our barn and then found when I talked to my friends, they were interested in wanting to come and see and play with the clay.”
From this, the idea of DNT Pottery was born. She had offered a few classes to friends and family but began her classes in earnest this year.
She initially made the offer available through Facebook, posting on her own page as well as in Beeville related pages.
“I was overwhelmed,” said Hunter. “I got 36 contacts the first day. They were just trying to understand the classes and what is it about. It’s just kind of blossomed from there.”
Hunter’s studio can hold six students at a time. She will host classes for children and adults, with a special air dry polymer clay that is safer for children to use.
“The student comes in and we talk a little bit about clay,” said Hunter. “For the younger kids, it’s just about exploring and enjoying creating something. They get a small slab of polymer clay and I teach them how to make different bowls and little animals or magnets. ... I really want the student to have their own inspiration. ... I want them to make what they want to make.”
Hunter will allow them to take their clay piece home. Children over 10 and adults will use actual clay that has been fired up to 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit.
“They are also introduced to the stages clay goes through before they go through the bisque fire and then the glaze fire,” said Hunter
Hunter will give her students two hours to create their piece, however the process of firing and drying the clay can take weeks. After the first bisque fire, Hunter will call the student back for the glaze session, which takes another two hours of work.
Ultimately, Hunter’s goal is to create a community that loves clay and has fun with the creation process.
Individuals who are interested in the class can contact Hunter at DNTPottery@gmail.com or they can call 361-815-4414. Once signed up for a class, Hunter will add her students to a DNT Pottery news group on Facebook.
