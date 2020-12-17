Deputies with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a pack of dogs believed to be responsible for attacking three heifers in Mineral.
Robert DeWeese, who lives on Quail Ridge Drive, said the dogs – of which it is unknown how many – entered a neighboring property during the early morning hours of Dec. 1 and began chasing the heifers, which he described as “large.”
“The dogs pushed them through the fence and into my place,” DeWeese said.
Then, he said, the dogs cornered the cattle and attacked them. One heifer had to be euthanized before she could be taken to a veterinarian.
“One we had to put down last night,” said Rex Layne, owner of the cattle. “We couldn’t even get her into the trailer. Both of her ears were ripped off.”
The second heifer, he said, had cartilage hanging from its ear while the third was not injured but remains skittish as a result of the incident.
Layne, who moved to his home in July, said it is not unusual to hear dogs or coyotes in the distance at night and that he heard dogs barking around the time the incident occurred. Layne said his dog was barking at the time of the incident, but he thought nothing of it because he did not hear his cattle.
DeWeese said after the attack, the dogs apparently set their sights on his cattle but were frightened off.
Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 2 that deputies are aware of the incident but the owner of the cattle that were attacked has yet to file a report.
“But we have increased patrols in that area and are looking for (the dogs),” he said.
There had not been prior reports of such incidents in the area of Quail Ridge Drive, although Jones acknowledged that stray dogs often are seen roaming nearby Farm-to-Market Road 673. People who live in the area, including DeWeese, believe that many of these dogs were dumped.
According to the Texas Penal Code, one found guilty of their first offense of abandoning an animal can be sentenced to one year in a county jail, fined $4,000 or both.
With regard to dogs that attack livestock, domestic animals or fowls, Section 822.012 of the state’s Health and Safety Code requires owners of such animals who are aware that their dogs have a prior history of such activity are required to prevent them from running at large. Violators can be fined up to $100 for each offense.
Section 822.013 of the code allows a dog that “is attacking, is about to attack or has recently attacked livestock, domestic animals or fowls” to be killed by anyone witnessing the attack, the attacked animal’s owner or someone acting on the owner’s behalf if either party has knowledge of the attack. The person who kills the dog is not held liable for damages to the one responsible for the dog.
Furthermore, someone who discovers on their property a dog known or suspected of killing their animals may detain or impound the dog and return it to the owner or deliver it to the local animal control authority. The owner will be held liable for all costs incurred for the dog’s capture and care, as well as for any damage that the animal caused.