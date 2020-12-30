More than five months after his passing, Gilbert Louis “Deuce” Herrera II is still impacting the lives of all who knew him.
Deuce, who lost his life July 7 in a swimming accident, was just 15. In addition to singing in his church and school choirs and playing football for the Beeville Trojans, Deuce was part of the Boys & Girls Club of Beeville, where he participated in the karate and basketball programs.
Deuce’s mother, Marie, said that various area businesses and groups have gotten together during the holiday season for the past eight years to hold a toy run. For the past three years, she said, the event has raised money for the local Boys & Girls Club. So it was only fitting that the toy run this year was dedicated to Deuce’s memory.
New, unwrapped toys that will help to make Christmas brighter for the approximately 800 youngsters ages 6-18 who are part of the club were collected Dec. 5 by participants including the Booze Fighters, Calaveras and Combat Vets motorcycle clubs along the run’s various stops. A dozen raffle items were donated by local businesses and many community members dug deep into their pockets, such as Carlos Garcia, who donated $1,000.
“Thank you to everyone that made our annual toy run event a success,” Marie said. “This year was in memory of our son, Gilbert ‘Deuce’ Herrera II. With much support from our community, family and friends, we are proud to say we raised $6,850 in cash along with about $2,000 in toys. All proceeds go to our Beeville Boys & Girls Club.”
The club’s Executive Director John Corkill is overjoyed that even in a year when the corporate donors upon which the club usually relies have had to pull back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the toy run still was able to raise more money than it did last year.
“They did the auction at the final stop at the VFW in Beeville,” he said. “A number of people came out with enthusiasm that you wish you could bottle it. It was amazing.”
Last year, he said, some of the funds raised during the toy run were used to take the a group of children shopping, each for a new pair of shoes.
“Some of these kids had never had new shoes,” Corkill said. “Pretty much, whenever their older sibling’s foot got too large, they got handed down. There were shoes wrapped with duct tape. There were shoes with super glue; shoes where all the eyes that the laces go through were busted so they had to find a way to keep those things on.”
Funds also help the club continue to run their programs and provide an alternative to children imply sitting at home, particularly during a time when so many children are spending most of their days cooped up at home.
Deuce’s father, Gilbert, praised his wife for her tenacity in facilitating the toy runs each year, saying that Marie took on the responsibility three years ago when no one else would step forward.
“And this year, with everything happening to us, our 15-year-old passing away, she still did it,” he said. “We dedicated it in memory of our son. We’re not asking for anything; we’re thankful that we were able to do this.”
Corkill added, “Deuce was a club kid. He’s always going to be a club kid. The money and the presents mean so much more being dedicated on his behalf, in his memory.”
Deuce, Marie said, was an “all around kid,” who also excelled academically at the Joe Barnhardt Academy and lived his life to the fullest.
“He was one of those kids who got along with ... the athletes, the choir kids and the academic kids because he was all three of them wrapped up into one.”
Marie and Corkill were in agreement when Gilbert said, “The neat thing about him is that there was only one Deuce.”