Downtown funding important for growth

BEEVILLE – The Beeville school district will get the most of the two entities who requested their money back from the city’s tax increment finance zone funding.
“BISD will receive $328,000,” Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig. “We’re satisfied with the settlement.”
During the Beeville school board meeting in May, trustees were told that they had contributed half a million dollars since they say the TIF agreement expired in 2007.
“These monies will go back into our general fund to further support the innovative programming already underway in BISD,” Puig said.
“Again, we’re satisfied with the settlement, and most importantly, we’re ready to support a bold, new future,” he said.
County commissioners will be receiving slightly more than requested from the TIF board.
“We have not received a check yet, but we are told by the city’s attorneys that we should receive $137,043.38, which is about $2,500 more than we demanded,” said County Judge Stephanie Moreno. “Since late February/early March, the county insisted that the TIF agreement had expired, that the zone no longer existed, and requested a disbursement.
“I was confident that the city’s attorneys would agree with the attorneys for the county and ISD,” she added.
“I’m thankful to the mayor for keeping us looped in on the progress of finalizing the terms of the settlement without having to entangle the entities in a legal dispute.”
On Monday the TIF board dissolved because, according to City Manager Joe Montez, the county and school district opted to drop out and asked the city to repay a substantial portion of the taxes their entities had paid into the program.
The two entities had said the district, which had been financed by capturing property tax increases within the downtown area, had not been renewed when the agreement expired in 2007, and they wanted their money from that time until the present.
“Since the beginning of the dispute, the court has stressed its commitment to the revitalization of downtown,” Moreno said. “We have too many vacant buildings downtown with little incentive for new owners to purchase old buildings or for building owners to make big investments into buildings with very little value.
“We need to take a serious approach in investing into our downtown area as well as making Bee County an attractive place to do business.
“We have seen strong investments from the private sector that attract people to our community, and local government needs to do its part.”
Moreno said she will propose to county leaders that they use some of the money to pay back the overages spent to renovate the building at 120 N. Washington St. “The commissioners court accepted the building with the vision that we would contribute to the revitalization effort by occupying and renovating a vacant building in the heart of the city and then donate the space for use by the Bee Area Partnership for the community’s economic development efforts,” Moreno said.
“The building has new floors, restrooms, ceilings, walls, electrical and air conditioning. I would like to use the remaining funds to further contribute to the Bee Area Partnership.
“I would entertain a new tax increment zone that falls in line with the legal requirements of the government code, which is to pay for predetermined projects that increase the values in the zone.
“However, I will not support contributions to fund the city manager’s position with county tax dollars, pay portions of other municipal departments with county tax dollars or have no say over procurement practices for any project using county tax dollars.”
Puig agreed with Moreno on the importance of improving downtown.
“A thriving downtown is essential to Beeville; however, we need a fresh, new vision for what a vibrant downtown should look like,” Puig said. “Moving forward, we need to be clear that Tax Increment Financing programs should be finite and focused; and designed to supplement, not supplant city responsibilities.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.