Visitors to Beeville’s downtown have likely noticed a splash of color down Bowie Street, around the corner from Hattie & Hazel’s.
The color comes from a mural, and what’s curious about this mural is that it seems to be incomplete…or rather, it seems to be waiting for more pictures to come.
“It’s a mural wall I’ve wanted to do a long time,” Hattie Odom of Hattie & Hazel’s said. “It’s supposed to be an inspiration, positive, community-oriented. Each panel represents some sort of positivity, a reflection of Beeville, its people, history, whatever.”
The way it works is, businesses or organizations commission a piece of art for one of the open spaces, and Hattie allows them free use of the wall.
“I’m not charging for the space, the 10x10 space,” Odom said. “The fee is between whoever decides to put the mural and … the artist.”
The art is done by Cal Garcia, a local Beeville muralist whose work adorns buildings around the city, though Odom notes there’s nothing stopping a prospective patron from hiring another artist if they want to add a piece to the wall.
Garcia has now done a second piece for the wall, which still has several panels open, this one sponsored by Aztec Chevrolet, to celebrate teachers in education.
“I’m hoping when the whole wall is done to have a party or celebration that it’s completed,” Odom said.
Odom had been planning this mural for some years now, beginning the concept before COVID-19 derailed it for a time. Now the time seems right, and she hopes to see local businesses and groups contribute to this beautification of Beeville’s downtown.
If your business wants a spot on the mural, reach out to Odom directly – the best way to find her is to visit Hattie & Hazel’s.