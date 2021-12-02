The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) continues its investigation into a crash that occurred on Nov. 14 east of Beeville.
The preliminary investigation revealed that, at approximately 6:53 p.m., a Chevrolet Avalanche with a driver and four passengers was traveling east on U.S. Highway 59 about eight miles outside of Beeville.
For unknown reasons, the driver of the vehicle veered off the road to the right of the roadway, lost control of the vehicle and overturned multiple times.
The driver and all four passengers were not secured by their seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle.
The driver, Clarita Anguiano, a 35-year-old female resident of Bay City, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
The front female passenger was transported by Halo-Flight to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi. An 11-year-old male passenger was taken to Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi and two female passengers, ages 8 and 3, were taken to Christus Spohn Beeville.
