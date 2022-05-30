From Beeville, Austin and then to Dallas, a Beeville native has found her way back home as a chiropractor.
Dr. Estella Barber studied for eight years to get to where she is today. Initially studying at the University of Texas at Austin, Barber had planned on going into physical therapy. However, after seeing an ad for Parker University in Dallas regarding chiropractic care, Barber knew this was what she wanted to do.
Today, a year after graduating with a doctorate in chiropractic, Barber works as a chiropractor at Hatfield Chiropractic.
Having returned to Beeville after so long, Barber is happy to reconnect with the people she knew when she was a teenager attending A.C. Jones High School.
“Everyone is so welcoming,” said Barber. “It’s really great to see a bunch of familiar faces and reconnect with people that I haven’t seen in so long. I’ll just go to H-E-B and just start talking to them like no time has passed at all.”
Most important to Barber is that she is able to spend time with her parents, grandparents and her sister, who is now attending high school.
Barber recalls that she has known Dr. James Hatfield, the owner of Hatfield Chiropractic, since high school. She was close friends with one of Hatfield’s sons when she was attending A.C. Jones High School.
“He had reached out when he found out I was going to chiropractic school and that he was really interested in having another doctor there working with him and helping him at the clinic,” said Barber.
Barber gained invaluable experience shadowing Hartfield during his work day, finally culminating in her applying to his clinic as a chiropractor.
“It’s really great to see, at that time as a student, how it was working right then and there,” said Barber. “I applied last year right after I graduated college and he was like, ‘You’re hired.’ And I’ve been here ever since.
“ ... I want to help more people. I feel like a lot of people don’t really understand the benefits of chiropractic care and how it can help so many people. I would really love to help as many of the people here that I can,” said Barber.
Some of the advantages of chiropractic care that Barber describes include pain relief from adjustments and increased range of movement. Most importantly, she says that she can do adjustments for individuals of all ages, from a 6-month-old infant to 97-year-old customers.
During her free time, Barber enjoys gardening, caring for her two dogs and spending time with her husband back home.
“... I really hope to grow more in Beeville,” said Barber. “I see myself being here for as long as I can be. I would love to help out my community. Be involved.”
Barber will continue to work at Hatfield Chiropractic for the foreseeable future. The clinic, located at 1004 E. Houston St., is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 2-5:30 p.m. The clinic is open Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. The clinic is closed on Saturday and Sunday. Appointments can be made by calling 361-358-2578.
