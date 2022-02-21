Work to make the main drag through downtown Beeville compliant with the American Disabilities Act has now stretched into its second month.
Workers from Ti-Zack Concrete Inc. out of Le Center, Minnesota, have spent the better part of the past two weeks laying concrete up and down Washington Street as part of a Texas Department of Transportation project.
The project, according to TxDOT representative Rickey Dailey, is aimed at improving pedestrian safety.
Dailey said the project includes adding signalized crosswalks and pedestrian poles at the cross-street intersections on Washington Street, as well as rebuilding – or, in some instances, building new – sidewalks that meet ADA specifications.The project began on Jan. 10 and is expected to last through mid-spring, according to Dailey.
As of Feb. 11, the project was about 11% complete according to a TxDOT release.
Workers will repair stretches of the sidewalks and the curbs from as far north as Kennedy Street all the way down to State Highway 202.
The Beeville project, according to Dailey, is part of a three-city project that will also include work in Odem and Corpus Christi.
The total cost for all three projects is $2,547,784. The cost of the Beeville portion is $783,332, Dailey said.
Dailey quashed concerns about whether the concrete work might face problems because of the recent snap of cold weather in the area.
He said workers from Ti-Zack properly protected the fresh concrete after pouring it with specialized tarps that trapped heat and allowed the concrete to cure correctly despite the freezing temperatures. He also added that a TxDOT inspector had already checked on the concrete that was laid when temperatures dropped below freezing and confirmed that it had cured properly and that the workers had followed the department’s standards.
