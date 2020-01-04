Driver flees hit-and-run death

BEEVILLE – Investigators with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office and Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers are hoping for a reliable tip on who might have been responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 32-year-old man here Monday, Dec. 23.
Deputies found the victim, identified as Jamie Flores, after they were dispatched to the Blueberry Hill subdivision west of the city just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 23.
Personnel from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife also were dispatched to the scene.
Sheriff Alden Southmayd said responders discovered Flores lying in the roadway near the intersection of Treptow and Yahr streets in the subdivision.
It appeared he had been run over by a vehicle. He was rushed to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville where he was later pronounced dead.
Justice of the Peace Mike Showalter was called, and he requested an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The body was sent to the office of Nueces County Medical Examiner Ray Fernandez.
Southmayd said investigators have some leads in their investigation. The vehicle involved is believed to be an older model red Ford Focus. It should have damage to the front end and a passenger door.
Anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest in the case should contact Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206.
Witnesses who provide information to Crime Stoppers are never required to reveal their identities to collect a reward of up to $1,000.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.