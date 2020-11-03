Driving a dream

Shannon Matus was not going to let anything – be it a lack of a runway or a pandemic – stop her from hosting a Texas Mile event in October.
So when authorities at the Victoria Regional Airport told her she could no longer host the Texas Mile on any of their runways, she turned her attention to the event’s former home and set out on reigniting a dream that she had long thought was dead.
Now, she’s resurrecting that dream at Chase Field as she prepares to do exactly what she was determined to do all along.
The Texas Mile returns to Beeville this weekend with three days of racing on Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1.
Matus, along with her husband of 31 years, Jay, will oversee the event, which they both believe has finally found a permanent and longtime home at Chase Field.
They have agreed on terms with the Beeville Development Authority to host this event and another in March 2021, and are negotiating terms of a long-term deal to keep the popular racing event here.
As they make the move back to Beeville, they have set out on the task of transforming Chase Field’s old firehouse building that has sat vacant for the better part of a decade into what will be the organization’s headquarters.
And they’re keeping that work local.
“We’re having every kind of specialty person who can come in to look at (air conditioning), to look at water heaters, to look at bathrooms, to look at carpet, to come and clean the place, electricians, the whole nine yards,” Matus said about the work...
