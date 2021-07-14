When the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the results of the spring 2021 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR), the least surprised group of people were the state’s superintendents.
“I think all of us superintendents knew that there was going to be a significant impact on the scores,” said Pettus ISD Superintendent Mike Homann when asked his initial thoughts to seeing the numbers released by the TEA on June 28.
Those numbers reflected a precipitous drop in scores in nearly every tested category compared to the 2018-19 scores, which was the most recent testing data because the state suspended STAAR testing during the 2019-20 school year.
Skidmore-Tynan ISD Superintendent Richard Waterhouse said he wasn’t surprised to see the drops.
“We were all holding our breath. It was kind of predictable. It was a tumultuous year,” he said.
The results released by the state included exams in mathematics and reading for Grades 3-8, fourth- and seventh-grade writing, fifth- and eighth-grade science, eighth-grade social studies, and high school end-of-course (EOC) exams in Algebra I, English I, English II, biology and U.S. history.
The only exam that saw a bump up in numbers across the state’s three major “performance labels” – approaches grade level (AGL), meets grade level (MGL) and master grade level (MSTR) – was the English II exams at the high school level.
In that exam, the AGL and MSTR numbers jumped by three percentage points, while the MGL was up by six percentage points.
In the English I exam, the numbers showed a two-percentage point improvement in AGL and a one-percentage point improvement in MGL, but the MSTR number stayed the same with 12% of tested students falling in that category.
The MSTR number in fifth-grade reading was the only other category to see a bump up from 29% to 30%.
The biggest overall drops came in the high school algebra and eighth-grade math exams. The MGL number in the algebra test and the AGL number in the eighth-grade math test both reflected a drop of 21 percentage points.
In total, the numbers dropped by double-digit percentage points in 24 of the 66 performance labels with four exams – Algebra I, third-grade math, fifth-grade math and fifth-grade science – seeing double-digit drops in all three labels.
Overall, math saw the sharpest decline in numbers with just 35% of students meeting or exceeding grade-level competency, which is a 15-point drop from the 2019 tests.
Reading saw a four-point overall drop from the 2019 numbers. In writing, science and social studies, only the fifth-grade science numbers showed a double-digit drop, down 18 points to 30%.
“Districts with a higher percentage of students learning virtually experienced larger learning declines in all grades and subjects,” read the TEA’s press release from June 28. “For example, districts in which 25% or less of students were learning virtually for most of the year saw a nine-percentage point drop in satisfactory performance in mathematics from 2019 to 2021 as compared to districts in which 75% or more of students were learning virtually, which saw a drop of 32 percentage points.”
The full release and statewide breakdown of the results is available on the TEA website, tea.texas.gov.
Homann and Waterhouse both said that they are already working on developing their district’s plan for resolving the dips in scores.
“We’re just putting the finishing touches on what’s called the comprehensive needs assessment, which determines where our strengths and weaknesses are and how we address those weaknesses,” Waterhouse said.
“It involves quite a bit of intense instruction,” Homann said. “Just as difficult as this past year was with all of the issues we faced with having to close or go remote and so forth, the next year is going to be full of issues of tutoring and advanced instruction and really intense class time.”
They both also said that they plan on releasing the testing results for their districts later this month.
Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning did not return calls or messages seeking comment about the statewide and districtwide results.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•