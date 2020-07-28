BEEVILLE – Since tracking began in March, the Texas Department of State Health Services has logged 399 total cases of COVID-19 in Bee County. This counts actual residents, along with prisoners in the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons.
DSHS also reports that six cases of the virus have resulted in a fatality. County officials did not have additional information about those who have perished from COVID-19.
On July 24-25, Bee County added 27 cases of the novel coronavirus, bring the total of non-prisoner cases to 331. The age range of the new cases spans from infants to the 50s.
According to the TDCJ’s online dashboard, at the McConnell Unit there are eight offenders who have recovered from the virus and 38 active cases. With regard to employees, there are 45 active cases and eight who have recovered.
At the Garza East Unit, there are four employees and six offenders listed as active cases. There are currently no offenders and five employees are considered to be recovered.
The neighboring Garza West Unit reports 15 active offender cases, nine who have recovered. There also are nine active employee cases and nine recovered employees.
As of July 28 at 9 a.m., 20 patients were hospitalized in Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville due to COVID-19, with 12 of them being Bee County residents. Their ages range between 20s to over 80.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.